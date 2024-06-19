Tin Roof
Featured Items
Utensils & Condiments
Chef's Specials
Kau Kau Tins
- MOCHIKO CHICKEN
Double fried chicken thighs marinated overnight in ginger sake shoyu, covered in a sweet rice batter, topped with housemade su-miso gochujang aioli, mochi crunch dime bag mix, served with cabbage banchan & choice of base. Animal style - adds garlic aioli & scallion ginger sauce.$14.00
- PORK BELLY
Roasted then deep fried DurocTM pork belly, topped off with tomato & onion lomi, served with a side of chili vinegar, 6-minute egg, cabbage banchan, and choice of base. Animal Style is topped off with Mang Tomas sauce and garlic aioli.$14.00
- GARLIC SHRIMP
8 pieces of head-off, shell-on, white shrimp cooked in a lemon garlic butter sauce, served with cabbage banchan over base choice. GLUTEN FREE.$15.00
- CHOP STEAK
chopped sirloin steak wok fried wiwth garlic & scallion bottomes, topped with ginger scallion pesto, served with cabbage banchan and choice base. Animal style-adds su-miso kochugang aioli$14.00
- POKE BOWL
Spicy 'Ahi - raw, fresh, local cubes of tuna marinated & pre-mixed in our housemade spicy aioli, sweet Maui onions, masago, and ginger, and topped off with sweet soy & furikake, & green onions, and served with choice base.$20.00
- SIDE MOCHIKO CHICKEN$11.00
- SIDE PORK BELLY$11.00
- SIDE GARLIC SHRIMP$12.00
- SIDE CHOP STEAK$11.00
- SIDE POKE$18.00
Other Grinds
- GARLIC NOODLES
fresh Simeon noodles fried in garlic oil & seasonings, green onions. Vegetarian option sues muschroom seasoning.$9.00
- CHUKKA NOODLES
Cold noodles with ginger scallions.$9.00
- FAT CHOW FUNN
housemade fat show funn noodoes, pork, bean sprouts, green onions, sesame seeds. Vegetarian options adds uses mushroom seasoning and adds cabbage & shiitake mushrooms in place of pork.$10.00
- SAIMIN
fresh Simeon noodles, pork, 6-minute egg, bean sprouts, kamaboko, green onions, sesame seeds, with pork broth served on the side. Vegetarian option includes bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, watergreen, green onions, and mushroom ginger scallion broth served on the side.$12.00
- DRY MEIN
fresh Simeon noodles, kamaboko, green onions, bean sprouts, fried eggs, crispy spam, and dashi broth served on the side. For vegetarian option, select Saimin$11.00
- KALE SALAD
local kale tossed in housemade Maui onion dressing, topped with dried craisins, Maui onion potato chips, crushed kimchi peanuts. GLUTEN FREE. VEGAN$7.00
- BEET BOX
roasted then flash fried beets, shichimi togarashi, garlic aioli, dressed kale, funyun furikake dimbag crumble$8.00
- SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH
our mochiko chicken served in a brioche bun with salted cabbage, house spicy aioli. Order it animal style - adds pork belly & a 6-minute egg$10.00
- CHOCOLATE BIRTHDAY BIBINGKA
chocolate butter mochi topped with magic peanut butter & rainbrow birthday sprinkles. GLUTEN FREE$6.00
Extras
- MAC SALAD
local style mac salad with mayo, potato, eggs, carrots, celery. Regular 3oz. Large 1 lbs.$2.00
- PICKLED ONIONS
house pickled yellow onions with bell peppers & ogo. single or 16oz jar$3.00
- KIMCHI
housemade kimchi with napa cabbage, carrots, scallions, daikon. Contains fish sauce. GLUTEN FREE. single or 16oz jar$3.00
- 6-MINUTE EGG
one whole soft boiled egg, peeled$1.00
- CUP OF BROTH
12oz. Choice of Dashi, Pork, or Vegetarian$2.00
- DIME BAG
housemade furikake mix. Contents may vary daily & may contain nuts and/or sesame seeds. Not gluten free.$0.50OUT OF STOCK
- STEAMED RICE
calrose, medium grain. choose from white, brown, or hapa (white & brown). pan is 4lbs.$2.00
- SALTED CABBAGE$3.00
- TOMATO & ONIONS LOMI$4.00
- MANG TOMAS$1.00
- KOCHUJANG MISO AIOLI
sauce used on our Mochiko Chicken$1.00
- GINGER SCALLION
sauce found on our chop steak$1.00
- SWEET SOY$1.00
- KUDESH AIOLI
housemade spicy aioli used in our spicy chicken sandwich.$1.00
- KUDESH
side of our housemade hot chili paste$1.00
- GARLIC AIOLI$1.00
- MAUI ONION DRESSING$1.00
Beverages
- ARIZONA GREEN TEA
with ginseng & honey. 11.5oz Nutrition facts Amount per serving Calories 100 Amount per serving % Daily Value* Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat Og Cholesterol 0.00mg 0% Sodium 15mg 1% Total Carbohy drate 26g 9% Dietary Fiberg Sugars 25g Protein 0g 0% Vitamin A 0% Vitamin C 25% Calcium 0% Iron 0%$2.00
- COKE
12oz$2.00
- DIET COKE
12oz$2.00
- BOTTLED WATER
20oz 9.5PH Alkaline with Electrolytes$2.50
- HAWAIIAN SUN-PASSION ORANGE
Passion Orange, 12oz can$2.00
- KOMBUCHA
Made on Maui by Valley Isle Kombucha, 16oz. Flavors may vary. Local Lilikoi (Passion Fruit). Twilight: Huckleberry & Elderberry$6.00
- SHAKA TEA
Guava Ginger$4.00
- OLIPOP-TROPICAL PUNCH$4.00
- ITO EN GREEN TEA
unsweetened$3.00
- WAIOLA COCONUT WATER
8.5oz$3.00
Catering Pans
- PAN-MOCHIKO CHICKEN
4lbs Mochiko Chicken, with green onions, 12oz kochugang aioli, furikake$60.00
- PAN-KALE SALAD
12oz kale dressed in Maui onion dressing, 4oz dried craisins, 2oz Maui onion potato chips, 2oz kimchi peanuts$40.00
- PAN-CHOW FUNN
3lbs of our housemade chow funn noodles wok fried with roast pork, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, green onions. Vegetarian option has cabbage and shiitake mushrooms in place of pork.$70.00
- PAN-GARLIC SHRIMP
3lbs garlic shrimp, 4oz kale$100.00
- PAN-PORK BELLY
3lbs pork bell, green onions, pint tomato onion lomi, 12oz patis (fish sauce) vinaigrette.$60.00
- PAN-GARLIC NOODLES
3lbs garlic noodles with green onions & fried garlic.$60.00
- PAN-CHOP STEAK
3lbs chop steak, 1lb onion garlic mix, 8oz ginger scallion sauce.$90.00
- PAN-STEAMED RICE
4lbs. Hapa is half white & half brown.$20.00